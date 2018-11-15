Visualising viruses: how art and science can flourish together

The first cases of AIDS were described over 30 years ago, in the early 1980s. The notion of a new viral disease that killed almost everyone who became infected was terrifying. Since then, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic condition, with a normal life expectancy if one is lucky enough to be able to access treatment. HIV is now the most studied and best understood virus of all.

A virus is the smallest biological entity that can replicate itself, although they are absolutely dependent on their host. In the case of HIV, only humans are infected. Viruses are essentially molecular machines that can reprogramme host cells to make viruses.

Viruses are much too small to see with the naked eye. Scientists visualise them using powerful microscopes which use beams of electrons instead of light. This fast developing technology is revealing virus structure in ever greater detail, helping us understand how viruses work. But there are other ways of visualising viruses too, as we discovered when we began working with the artist John Walter. He got in touch about some of our microscope images of HIV.

All living things are infected with viruses. Viruses typically cause disease in their host. The host, in turn, typically deploys a multi-layered defence system to prevent and control infection. This is our immune system. Viruses and hosts are engaged in an antagonistic relationship that has existed throughout the evolution of life on earth. This is evidenced by remnants of ancient viral infections, which left their DNA in host genomes and now comprise about 8% of human DNA.

The work in our laboratory rests on the broad hypothesis that HIV has been able to infect 80m people, kill 30m, and cause a global pandemic, because of its unique ability to overcome the defences encompassed by our own immune system.

We work on the HIV capsid. The capsid is a container that protects the viral genetic material. But it is not a passive container. It is a molecular machine that regulates synthesis of viral DNA and acts as a GPS by interacting with a series of proteins in the host cell that it infects. Through these sequential interactions, the virus knows where it is, what it has to do and when to do it. We aim to understand how the capsid works, asking how it interprets this information and how we can target capsids with new types of drug.

