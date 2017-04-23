Why people drink tomato juice on planes

Have you ever noticed why tomato juice is such a popular drink on planes?



There is a scientific reason behind it and it's all to do with the impact of cabin pressure on our senses. It’s about 30 percent more difficult to detect sweet and salty tastes, according to a 2010 study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics in Germany.



In other words, at altitude, our sense of taste is dulled.







Business Insider spoke with Professor Charles Spence, Head of Crossmodal Research Laboratory at Oxford University and author of “Gastrophysics, The New Science of Eating,” about the subject.









He said: "You see them shooting off the trolley here there any everywhere and when you do these surveys you find that there are about a quarter of people who will order a tomato juice or Bloody Mary in the air and would never order it on the ground.

"If you give people tomato juice on the ground and on the air and say “well how does it taste different to you?” On the ground, it will tend to taste more earthy. Whereas up in the air people will often report that it taste a bit fresher a bit more acidic and is more liked as a result."

