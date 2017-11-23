Rangi Chase: Widnes Vikings half-back suspended for two years following positive drugs test

Chase has been suspended for two years: Getty

Rangi Chase, the Widnes Vikings half-back and a former England international and Man of Steel winner, has been banned for two years by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after testing positive for cocaine.

The 31-year-old failed an in-competition drugs test following his club’s 36-8 defeat by Wakefield Trinity on 14 July.

Widnes announced that they had received notification from UKAD and the Rugby Football League that Chase had failed a test, with the club moving to immediately suspend the player.

On Thursday, UKAD confirmed that Chase had been “suspended from all sport” for two years following the failed test.

Chase tested positive for benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – with his ban lasting until midnight on 13 July 2019.

Ukad Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: “As an experienced rugby league player who has represented both New Zealand Maori and England, as well as Super League clubs, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, Rangi Chase has tarnished his well-established career with this sanction.

“His two-year ban serves as a stark warning to athletes about the very real consequences of taking recreational drugs whilst competing in sport.”

Chase played for England eight times in 2011 (Getty)

Chase won the Man of Steel award – awarded annually to the Super League’s outstanding player – in 2011, a year in which he also earned all eight of his England caps.

He joined Widnes in a controversial move from Castleford Tigers in May, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent in July.

However, after signing permanently Chase made only one appearance for his new side before testing positive for cocaine, with his career now seemingly left in tatters.