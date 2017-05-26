£5 million raised for Manchester bombing victims in just three days

The appeal fund for victims of the Manchester bombing has raised £5 million: Getty Images

A fundraising appeal for the victims of the Manchester terrorist atrocity has raised more than £5 million in just three days.

Manchester celebrities including Liam Gallagher, who announced his first ever solo gig in the city, have given their support to the appeal.

The latest running total was confirmed on Friday by the British Red Cross and Manchester Council.

This includes more than £1.6 million raised by the Manchester Evening News which has now been merged with the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by the local authority and the Red Cross charity.

The MEN initially set a target of £2 million, and the staggering sum raised so far has been boosted by a joint pledge of £1 million from Manchester City and Manchester United football clubs.

A separate appeal from the Muslim community has so far raised £15,255 of a target of £100,000 through an organisation known as MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development).

People around the world have given generously to the various appeals since the attack by Islamist terrorist Salman Abedi at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening which killed 22 people and left dozens with serious injuries.

The MEN’s appeal on Just Giving received a significant boost when Manchester Airports Group pledged £100,000.

Holiday makers will also be able to donate over the bank holiday weekend with bucket collections to be held at Manchester Airport over the next three days.

Celebrities including Eminem, Tom Hardy, comedian Al Murray and footballers Wayne Rooney and Yaya Toure have also donated to the appeal, the Red Cross announced.

Businesses including Co-op, Warburtons, Rentalcars.com, Priceline Group, National Express and the British Dental Association have also given to the MEN’s appeal.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is taking part in the Great Manchester Run to raise money.

All money donated will go directly to help the families and dependents of those killed and injured in the attack.

While exact distribution details are still being finalised, Lord Mayor of Manchester Eddy Newman said the donations would help ease the suffering of families and ensure the bereaved and those having to care for the seriously injured would not face short-term financial difficulties.

Cllr Newman thanked all those who have given to the appeal.

“I have been overwhelmed by all the support coming from across the world to help those affected by this terrible tragedy. People across the globe have been struck by our city’s defiance and resilience and want to help. It will make a real difference to those affected.”

Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said: “Through this appeal we continue to see the very best of humanity. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, people came together to help each other. By donating to support those affected by this terrible incident, that ethos continues. The money raised will help those affected get the help they need today, tomorrow and into the future”.

The MEN said: “We would like to say a huge thank you for donating and sharing, to all of the companies who have backed the campaign and made donations and to Just Giving, whose records we have not only broken but doubled in terms of visitors to site at any one time.”

To donate to the MEN’s appeal go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westandtogethermanchester. Donate directly to the appeal at www.redcross.org.uk/manchester or call 0300 456 4999.