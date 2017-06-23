Amazon has applied to patent a beehive-like drone tower (AMZN)

Amazon

Amazon has applied to patent a multi-level beehive-like tower that would deploy and receive delivery drones.

The patent was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office and published on Thursday.

In the patent, Amazon describes the tower as a "multi-level fulfillment center for unmanned aerial vehicles".

It's likely that the tower would be particularly useful to Amazon in densely populated areas, such as Manhattan, London, and Tokyo. However, several regulatory hurdles would have to be overcome before Amazon could start building the towers, should it decide to push ahead with the idea for them.

The drawings in the patent filing look like they've been plucked straight out of a scene from a science fiction movie.

In the patent filing, Amazon writes: "A multi-level (ML) fulfillment center is designed to accommodate landing and takeoff of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), possibly in an urban setting, such as in a densely populated area.

