The Metropolitan Police said the group of supporters was in the area for half an hour before making their way to the Emirates Stadium: Ken Loach/Twitter

Tens of thousands of Cologne supporters flooded into central London on Thursday ahead of their Europa League tie with Arsenal, despite just a few thousand of the club’s fans having tickets to the game.

Police said there was no “significant disorder” but video shared on social media showed huge crowds making their way along Oxford Street and through narrow streets in Soho, with some of the estimated 20,000 fans lighting flares, throwing bottles and chanting.

Only 3,000 tickets are available to away supporters but that has not stopped many more making the journey from western Germany. It is the first time in 25 years FC Cologne has qualified for an international club competition.

The Metropolitan Police said the group of supporters was in the area for half an hour before making their way to the Emirates Stadium in north London.

"They did throw bottles and let off flares, but there was no significant disorder, police were on scene and there have been no arrests,” the force said in a statement.

Arsenal's official website warned Cologne fans they faced being asked to leave the stadium if they purchased tickets in the home sections of the ground.

"Please note visiting supporters that purchase a ticket in the home end for this fixture are likely to be ejected from the stadium," a statement on their website read.

We just had this coming down the street. Koln fans arriving for a trip to the Emirates Stadium. Long walk! pic.twitter.com/tUPHNTvx4r — Ken Loach (@KenLoachSixteen) September 14, 2017

Saw plenty of FC Koln fans in London this morning. Over 20,000 here for Europa League game v Arsenal. Magnificent pic.twitter.com/j9U2qgAEYt — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 14, 2017

Cologne currently sit bottom of the Bundesliga having lost all three of their league games so far - but they reached the Europa League having finished fifth last season.

Head coach Peter Stoger was asked on the eve of the game if he had a message for the thousands of fans making the trip, to which the Austrian replied: "Enjoy the pubs!"

Arsenal are firm favourites for the Group H opener despite the fact manager Arsene Wenger has stressed he will make sweeping changes to his side.

Additional reporting PA