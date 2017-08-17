Conor McGregor explains the secrets behind his mocked flailing arm warm-up ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor has revealed the secrets behind his much-ridiculed ‘loose-arms’ warm-up technique, which took the internet by storm when he exhibited it prior to his open workout last week in Las Vegas.

Prior to his fight with Floyd Mayweather on August 26, McGregor held an open workout session attended by members of the media.

And footage of the Irishman demonstrating his unusually loose and flexible arms before being put through his paces in the ring quickly went viral.

MMA fans were impressed with the technique, but a number of boxers have ridiculed the warmup, including the likes of Terence Crawford and David Haye.

But McGregor has hit back at his naysayers and on Wednesday night explained why he performs the unusual arm-flailing motion.

“It's a shoulder-loosening exercise: you've got to do it correct though,” he explained in a conference call on Wednesday evening.

“David Haye is a man who's pulled out of contests over a sore baby toe so he must be careful with the way he hits the pads (Haye complained about a broken toe after his 2011 defeat by Wladimir Klitschko). We will educate as we go forward.

“With that skill-set, it's how you can change a jab to a hook in the blink of an eye, or a jab to an uppercut. It's the same thing as the hip-flexors for a kick. If I'm tight in the hips and can't free my legs, I can free my shoulders like I showed...”

McGregor also hit back at those who have been ridiculing him, insisting that all of the negative comments were motivating him to triumph in his against-the-odds fight with the undefeated Mayweather.

“It's certainly motivating,” the Irishman added. “The disrespect of my skill-set: I look at people and their minds are closed. 'It's a set way and there's no other way'.

“If that was the case we'd never have reached across the waters and searched for other land, and never have gone into space.

“When I hear their disrespect, I use it as motivation and I look forward to going in and educating them. I get it. I'm coming in (to the sport), I understand where it's at, I'm just looking forward to proving what I'm saying and earning my respect in this game also.

“I've seen some videos, but it's light-hearted, I don't take it personally. If anything I see stiffness in every single one of them.”