Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that a wave of protests held by National Football League players during the US anthem before games has "nothing to do with race".

The president escalated his feud with American football after players staged their biggest anti-racism protest yet at London's Wembley Stadium.

The protest, which was followed by more demonstrations in America, came hours after Mr Trump called for a boycott of the NFL as he vented his fury on Twitter throughout the day.

In a direct challenge to Mr Trump, two dozen players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars went down on bended knee as the US national anthem was played while others, including the Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who is Muslim, stood and locked arms.

Everyone on both teams stood for God Save the Queen.

It came as other team owners condemned Mr Trump's comments as "contrary to the founding principles of our country".

The backlash also included musician Stevie Wonder kneeling during a concert in New York, saying he was "taking a knee for America".

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans took a different approach later by staying in their locker rooms.

An empty sideline as the players for the Pittsburgh Steelers did not come out for the National Anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears

Only the Steelers coaches, including head coach Mike Tomlin, were on the field for the anthem ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears, while both sets of players were absent at Nissan Stadium.

A statement from the Seahawks players read: "As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of colour in this country.

"Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all."

The Titans also released a statement which read: "As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action.

"Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

In Foxborough, around 15 members of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots took a knee during the anthem.

Star quarterback Tom Brady stood but linked arms with his teammates. Reports said the protests were greeted with scattered boos as some fans chanted "Stand up!"

In Detroit, meanwhile, the singer of the national anthem Rico LaVelle dramatically dropped to his knee at the end of his rendition. At least eight Detroit Lions players were seen kneeling during the anthem while others linked arms.

The row began last year when Colin Kaepernick, then the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began refusing to stand for the Star-Spangled Banner before games in protest at shootings of black people by white police officers.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange, in Huntsville, Alabama

