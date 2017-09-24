Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that a wave of protests held by National Football League players during the US anthem before games has "nothing to do with race".
The president escalated his feud with American football after players staged their biggest anti-racism protest yet at London's Wembley Stadium.
The protest, which was followed by more demonstrations in America, came hours after Mr Trump called for a boycott of the NFL as he vented his fury on Twitter throughout the day.
In a direct challenge to Mr Trump, two dozen players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars went down on bended knee as the US national anthem was played while others, including the Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who is Muslim, stood and locked arms.
Everyone on both teams stood for God Save the Queen.
It came as other team owners condemned Mr Trump's comments as "contrary to the founding principles of our country".
The backlash also included musician Stevie Wonder kneeling during a concert in New York, saying he was "taking a knee for America".
The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans took a different approach later by staying in their locker rooms.
Only the Steelers coaches, including head coach Mike Tomlin, were on the field for the anthem ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears, while both sets of players were absent at Nissan Stadium.
A statement from the Seahawks players read: "As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of colour in this country.
"Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all."
The Titans also released a statement which read: "As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action.
"Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."
27 players and staff took a knee this morning from the Jaguars and Ravens.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 24, 2017
Most ever in one game. pic.twitter.com/Fv4rra9QJb
In Foxborough, around 15 members of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots took a knee during the anthem.
Star quarterback Tom Brady stood but linked arms with his teammates. Reports said the protests were greeted with scattered boos as some fans chanted "Stand up!"
In Detroit, meanwhile, the singer of the national anthem Rico LaVelle dramatically dropped to his knee at the end of his rendition. At least eight Detroit Lions players were seen kneeling during the anthem while others linked arms.
The row began last year when Colin Kaepernick, then the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began refusing to stand for the Star-Spangled Banner before games in protest at shootings of black people by white police officers.
A handful of other players have since followed suit. Kaepernick is now unemployed despite having led his team to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season.
Before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey to head back to Washington, Mr Trump said the protests were "disrespectful to our country and very disrespectful to our flag."
He said "the owners should do something about it."
"We have a great country. We have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers and first responders. They can be treated with respect," the president said, speaking under the wing of the plane.
"When you get on your knee and you don't respect the American flag or the anthem that is not being treated with respect... This has nothing to do with race or anything else. This has to do with respect for our country, and respect for our flag."
Earlier on Sunday Mr Trump called for a boycott of the sport and for players who didn't stand to be fired by their teams.
He wrote on Twitter: "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our flag and country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!
"NFL attendance and ratings are way down. Boring games yes but many stay away because they love our country. League should back US."
He later responded to the latest protests, saying on Twitter: "Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable."
He later added: "Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!"
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
However, several owners criticised Mr Trump and stood with their players.
That included Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and a friend of Mr Trump's.
...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
He said: "I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the president. There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics.
"Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful."
Martha Firestone Ford, owner of the Detroit Lions, said: "Our game has long provided a powerful platform for dialogue and positive change in many communities throughout our nation.
"Negative and disrespectful comments suggesting otherwise are contrary to the founding principles of our country."
In a statement the Chicago Bears chairman George H McCaskey, said the organisation was "proud to support our players, to bring peace and unity together through football".
Mr Trump had already ignited controversy on Friday when, at a rally in Alabama, he called players not standing for the anthem "sons of b-----s".
He was cheered by a predominantly white audience as he said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He's fired.'"
Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner, who heads the league, said: "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players."
Mr Trump provoked further ire over the weekend by rescinding a traditional invite to the 2017 basketball champions the Golden State Warriers to the visit the White House after their star player, Stephen Curry, said he would be reluctant to attend because of Mr Trump's policies.