Ed Sheeran ‘hit by car’ after cycling accident in London

Ed Sheeran has been rushed to hospital with a broken arm after crashing off his bicycle in London.

The multi-award winning pop star was taken to A&E after reportedly being hit by a car while cycling on Monday morning.

Sheeran later shared a picture of himself sporting a cast on his right arm, and told fans that his upcoming tour dates could be in jeopardy.

He wrote: “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows.

“Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

Fans inundated the Thinking Out Loud singer with get well messages after being left in shock by the news.

One fan tweeted: “Okay apparently the rumours are true and ed sheeran was hit by a car and I can’t believe what I’m hearing.”

Another wrote: “OMG! HOPE @edsheeran IS OKAY! THERE HAVE BEEN REPORTS HE HAS BEEN HIT MY A CAR WHILST HE WAS ON HIS BIKE PRAYERS ARE WILL YOU.”

Sheeran is due to kick off the Asia leg of his tour in Tapei on October 22.

He will then perform in cities including Osaka, Seoul and Tokyo among others before heading to Malaysia and Thailand in November.

A representative for Sheeran declined to comment.