Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Latest odds news, predictions and what are the most popular bets?

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is set to become the most lucrative event in the history of combat sports.

The fight – which will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – was announced on May 18 and a flurry of bets was immediately placed on the outcome.

The contest is now expected to become the biggest betting event of the year in the United States and several other international markets, surpassing even the Super Bowl LII.

Mayweather is the overwhelming favourite to beat McGregor and preserve his flawless professional boxing record come fight night, although because of his long odds, the majority of bets placed have been on McGregor to win.

Here’s everything you need to know about betting on the super-fight.

What are the latest odds?

Unsurprisingly, Floyd Mayweather is the favourite to win and can be backed at odds of 1/6.

Conor McGregor is the underdog, although his odds have shortened dramatically since the promotional tour, which he is widely adjudged to have won. He can now be backed at 4/1.

The odds on a draw are currently 50/1.

What are the most popular bets?

According to the website Oddschecker, the most popular bet is on McGregor to win, at odds of 11/2 (Black Type).

That’s followed by Mayweather to win at 2/11 (SportingBet) and then a draw at 50/1 (Paddy Power).

How did the promotional tour affect the odds?

During the press tour, McGregor confidently announced: “He has little legs, a little core, a little head – I’m going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words”.

The bookies currently have McGregor to win by knockout priced at best price 13/2. But bettors seem convinced by McGregor’s confidence as Oddschecker say that 44% of all round bets have backed the Irishman to win inside 4 rounds.

Of all bets on the fight, the most money has been staked on Mayweather to win in round 1 at 33/1, followed by Mayweather to win in rounds 2 and 3, priced at 25/1 and 20/1 respectively.

In the last six months, McGregor has accounted for 62% of bets between the pair, but the money has been split almost exactly 50:50. Bettors clearly fancy the value in McGregor, with the confident punters backing Mayweather with bigger stakes.

What are the best signup offers?

Paddy Power are offering Conor McGregor to win at 40/1 and Floyd Mayweather to win at 20/1.

