Game of Thrones season 8 filming date revealed

Season seven of Game of Thrones has raced by, only one episode remaining before another long, cold wait.

As first revealed by Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in an interview with Collider, with confirmation from Entertainment Weekly, we know when season eight will begin filming.

According to the publications, we can expect the next episodes of Game of Thrones — which will be the show’s last — to begin filming this October.

Season six started filming in September last year, later than previous seasons, primarily thanks to Winter not coming soon enough in the real world to represent the frozen realm of Westeros.

So far, we know season eight will only counts of six episodes; seasons one to six feature ten, while seven only had seven episodes.

Previous reports have claimed these will all be bumper sized, around the hour and a half mark, but this remains unconfirmed by HBO. The release date for season eight also remains unconfirmed, with hints that the series may be delayed until 2019.

Meanwhile, the season six finale, due to air next week, will be the show’s longest ever episode, totaling over 80 minutes. GOT is available on NOW TV in the UK and HBO GO in the US.