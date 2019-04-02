Geri Halliwell finally responds to those Mel B fling claims

Geri Halliwell says Mel B's claims that they had a sexual relationship have been "very hurtful." (Photo: AP Images)

Geri Halliwell has finally hit back at claims that her secret Spice Girls fling with Mel B lasted for a year, calling the reports untrue — and the good news is that the tour is still on.

The singer has said that she loves all her bandmates and is looking forward to touring with them this year, so hopefully there shouldn’t be too many awkward moments on stage this summer.

A week ago, Mel B left the audience at a recording of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories open mouthed when she revealed that she and Halliwell had slept together during their Spice Girls days.

Read more: Mel B reveals spicy one night stand with Geri

Despite staying silent on the subject for a week, Halliwell has finally responded to the story after rumors that the romance had not been a one-night stand and had in fact gone on for at least a year.

A statement released to the Daily Mail read: “It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumors again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days. Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family. Moving forward, Geri can’t wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories.”

Mel B and Geri Halliwell on stage at The Brit Awards in 2010. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Read more: Geri Halliwell revealed lesbian fling in 2003 interview

Halliwell appears to have been responding just to the most recent claims that she and Mel B had been together for a year, made to the Daily Mail on Sunday by an anonymous friend.

Mel B had seemed to tell Morgan in the TV recording that it had been a one-night only affair, simply nodding when asked if she had ever slept with Halliwell.

Read more: Mel B backtracks on lesbian fling claims

She added: "She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband."

Halliwell posted a Mother's Day photo on social media where she looked to be enjoying her posh country house in the company of youngest child Monty, 2.

She is also mum to Bluebell, 12, and spent U.K. Mother's Day weekend at home with her children while husband Christian Horner, the Formula 1 team boss, was away at the Grand Prix in Bahrain.

Revelations about the romance between Halliwell and Mel B seems to be news to their bandmates, as during the Piers Morgan recording Mel C was shown looking shocked in the audience.

When a squirming Mel B called out to her "why can't you answer this for me?,” she replied "I don't know anything, this is all new to me.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.