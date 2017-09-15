    Last Chance U brothers charged in connection with fatal stabbing

    Jack Shepherd

    Two brothers who participated in the Netflix show Last Chance U have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager.

    According to the New York Post, Camion Patrick, 22, and Isaiah Wright, 20, were charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Caleb Radford.

    Radford, 18, was stabbed multiple times in Louisville, Tennessee on the 25 July. Police announced the arrests Thursday (14 September).

    Last Chance U received critical claim after reaching the streaming service and follows the East Mississippi Community College Lions, an American football club who recruit talented but troubled players.

    Patrick, who has since been suspended from the University of Indiana following the arrest, spent two years with the East Mississippi before taking on the Indiana scholarship.

    Wright, the younger of the two brothers, was seen in the Netflix series leaving the East Mississippi after clashes with coach Buddy Stephens.

    Four people have been charged with Radford’s death, police having announced two arrests back on the 3 August.

