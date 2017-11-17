Leonid meteor shower will light up the skies with 15 shooting stars an hour this weekend

Don’t forget to make a wish!

The annual Leonid meteor shower is set to peak this weekend, with clear pre-dawn displays with dozens of shooting stars blazing across the sky.

The Leonids can be highly intense, but this year is set to be a fairly civilised affair, with a mere 10 to 15 per hour, as the Earth moves through the debris stream of the comet Tempel-Tuttle.

This year, the best nights to see are November 17 and 18.

Optimal viewing conditions will give star gazers the opportunity to view this year’s Leonid meteor shower this weekend. More

Viewing conditions are expected to be good (weather permitting) as there’s no moon to intrude (the new moon is on the 18th).

Most popular on Yahoo News UK

Here’s why you should never end your text messages with a full stop

Police arrest 49-year-old man on suspicion of murdering missing teenager Gaia Pope

Rolf Harris has one of his 12 sexual assault convictions overturned

NASA solves mystery of eerie ‘whistling’ in upper atmosphere

Donald Trump describes world leader who admits killing people as ‘a good guy’

The best time to see the meteors is between midnight and dawn on either of those two nights.

Bill Cooke of NASA told NASA, ‘Go outside, find a dark sky, lie flat on your back and look straight up, and be prepared to spend a couple of hours outside.’

You’ll be able to see meteors on nights beyond the 17th as well, as particles from the comet rain into our atmosphere.