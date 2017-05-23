Manchester Arena attack: Police carry out controlled explosion in connection with suicide bombing

Police have carried out a controlled explosion in connection with the Manchester Arena attack.

The operation took place in the Fallowfield area in south Manchester. It followed a huge, armed police presence around the area throughout the day.

Police didn't say how the explosion was connected to the attack, or to the arrest made in another area of south Manchester just hours before.

People in the local area said they heard at least one very loud bang, which shook houses in the area. Some had even thought that the explosion was a bomb going off, until it was confirmed by police that it had been part of a controlled detonation.

Yo there's been an explosion in fallowfield where I live and the swat team are out with police helicopter circling us pic.twitter.com/4NsmU47Bka — 🖤🖤🖤 (@nathxnblade) May 23, 2017

They also reported that some people appeared to have been detained by the police. Police confirmed that they have "executed warrants" – one in Whalley Range and one in Fallowfield – as part of the investigation into last night's horrific attack in the Manchester area.

