MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 preview – what to expect from Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi this weekend

MotoGP is entering the final stage of 2017 with Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi hosting the first of the three fly-away rounds before the series heads back to mainland Europe and Valencia and the closing round of the season.

Whether Valencia will host the title decider remains to be seen, but with Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez having a 16-point advantage at the head of the championship it looks increasingly likely that he will have claimed his fourth MotoGP championship before reaching Spain.

What was three rounds ago a five-horse race has been whittled down to three with Maverick Vinales on the Movistar Yamaha and Andrea Dovizioso on the factory Ducati completing the trio. Dani Pedrosa, Honda and Valentino Rossi, Yamaha have lost ground on the leading trio and freak circumstances apart are no longer title contenders. Rossi will race in Japan while still recovering from the broken leg sustained in training prior to the San Mariono round. Yet again the Italian dumfounded experts across the globe with his performance at the last round in Spain, qualifying on the front row and eventually finishing fifth in the race after a race long fight for a top three finish.

Pedrosa meanwhile recovered to finish second in Spain after finishing 14 in the previous round at San Marino; it was that result that effectively ended the Spaniards title hopes for another year. The diminutive Spaniard is however the joint most successful of the current crop of MotoGP riders at the Motegi circuit with three premier class wins to his name, a record he shares with Jorge Lorenzo.

Andrea Divizioso will be hoping to at least emulate last years performance in Japan when he finished runner up behind Marc Marquez. Though with only four rounds remaining he can ill afford to lose further ground on the reigning champion.

Pedrosa could also influence things by putting himself between Marquez and his rivals, let’s not forget that Pedrosa won in Motegi as recently as 2015.

With a 28 point gap to Marquez it is beginning to look as though Vinales’s title hopes may have to be put on hold for a year. One battle he does look likely to win is that of top Yamaha, heading to Motegi he has a 28 point advantage over his team mate Rossi. The mercurial Italian however may yet have a say in the championship, if he is able to compete at the front he may be in a position to help his team mate, whether that would be enough remains to be seen.

1 Marc Marquez (Honda) 224 points

2 Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 208

3 Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) 196

4 Dani Pedrosa (Honda) 170

5 Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) 168

6 Johann Zarco (Yamaha) 117

Moto2 preview

Franco Morbidelli continues to lead the Moto2 championship from Thomas Luthi. After no scoring in San Marino the Italian recovered to win his eighth race of the season at Aragon. Crucially in the 12 races Morbidelli has completed, he has finished ahead of Luthi in eight of them. He has however with two no scores to his name have one more than his nearest title rival.

There is no question about who is battling for the title, it is a straight race between Morbidelli and Luthi. Miguel Oliveira in third is 70 points adrift of Luthi and a further 20 behind Morbidelli. Oliveira though is one of the stand out performers so far, he is the only rider not running a Kalex chassis in the top seven. The Portuguese rider only has a slender lead of two points over Alex Marquez in fourth, who in turn has a 25 point advantage over fifth place rider Francesco Bagnaia.

1 Franco Morbidelli (Kalex) 248 points

2 Thomas Luthi (Kalex) 227

3 Miguel Oliveira (KTM) 157

4 Alex Marquez (Kalex) 155

5 Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex) 130

6 Mattia Pasini (Kalex) 124

Moto3 preview

With a maximum of 100 points remaining for the season Joan Mir knows that second place in Sundays race will secure the championship with three rounds in hand. Of the 14 races to date the young Spaniard has amassed eight wins, but more importantly he has only finished off the podium on four occasions. His nearest rival Romano Fenati will be well aware of this and will need to go all out for the win on Sunday in the hope that he can put other riders between him and Mir. Even if Mir doesn’t wrap up the championship come Sunday it should only be a case of putting the champagne on ice for one week until they race at Phillip Island.

1 Joan Mir (Honda) 271 points

2 Romano Fenati (Honda) 191

3 Aron Canet (Honda) 173

4 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Honda) 137

5 Jorge Martin (Honda) 134

6 John Mcphee (Honda) 106