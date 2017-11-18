Schoolboy organises charity tournament for Grenfell Tower victims

Fred Young, 10, has organised a charity football and netball tournament for victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy - PA

A schoolboy has organised a charity football and netball tournament to raise funds for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Fred Young, a Year 6 pupil at St Stephen's CE Primary School in Hammersmith, is raising money for the British Red Cross’ London Fire Relief Fund.

The ten-year-old was inspired after watching the Game 4 Grenfell, a star-studded football match which helped raise almost £30,000 for those affected.

“I am worried that with so many tragic events being reported in the news lately the residents of Grenfell Tower will be forgotten,” explains Fred.

“The residents lost everything in the fire and I think it is important that we continue to try and help them.”

A British Red Cross volunteer sorts articles of food, clothing, toys and household items for those made homeless by the Grenfell Tower disaster Credit: AP More

His father, journalist Toby Young, said he is “extremely proud” of his son, telling Fulham SW6: “Fred wanted to do something for the victims of the Grenfell fire, particularly as so many of those affected are young children.

“He’s a QPR season ticket holder and he came up with the idea of organising a football and netball tournament after he went to the Game For Grenfell organised by the club.”

A total of 34 sports teams from different schools have signed up for the event, which Fred’s mother, Caroline Bondy, helped organise, raising more than £2,300 for the Grenfell victims so far.

Shooting Starz, a sports organisation for children based in west London, and Club des Sports in Acton, are organising and hosting the tournament free of charge.

You can donate to the event here.