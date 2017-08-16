Tom Hardy favourite to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond

Tom Hardy is the odds on favourite to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Craig revealed that he will enjoy one more outing as the 007 agent, with Hardy the 4/1 favourite to succeed him.

Hardy’s odds beat previous favourites Idris Elba and Aidan Turner who are now placed at 7/1.

Boardwalk Empire’s Jack Huston is the second favourite to take on the iconic espionage role with odds of 9/2.

Danny Dyer’s name has also been thrown into the ring, as well as David Beckham, who made his acting debut in X earlier this year - but with odds of 150/1 and 500/1 respectively they’re unlikely to threaten Hardy.

Katie Baylis, Betfair Spokesperson, said: “Following on from the historic casting of Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor Who, we have X Files legend Gillian Anderson as a 33/1 outsider to become the first female Bond, with Dame Helen Mirren at 150/1.

“Danny Dyer is also at 150/1, while fellow East Londoner and lover of sharp suits David Beckham also makes the list at 500/1.”

Craig finally confirmed his return to the franchise after months of speculation.

He announced the news on US chat show The Late Show, telling host Stephen Colbert that the upcoming film will be his last.

“I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait,” he said.

The as-of-yet untitled 25th film is set for release in November 2019.

Craig’s confirmation came hours after he denied signing a contract for two more films and claimed he was yet to make a “decision” about his future in the franchise.