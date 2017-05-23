World monuments illuminated with Britain's Union flag in tribute to Manchester victims

Monuments around the world have been lit up in the Union flag in tribute to the Manchester terror attack victims.

Dubai: Burj Khalifa

Dubai stands in solidarity with the UK tonight. Brilliant from the Burj Khalifa. What a powerful message. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZB0lweyAl — الكباش دبي DubaiRams (@DCFCdubai) May 23, 2017

Geneva: Jet d'Eau

View photos The water fountain (jet d'eau) is lit with blue, red and white in remembrance for the victims of an attack on concert goers at Manchester Arena in Geneva, Switzerland Credit: Reuters More

Prague: Petrin Tower

View photos The Petrin Tower in Prague was tonight illuminated in the colours of the UK flag in solidarity with Manchester Credit: Solent News & Photo Agency More

Berlin: Brandenburg gate

The brandenburg gate now pic.twitter.com/UQfflx8mqq — Nikiii �� (@Nikiiide) May 23, 2017

"Horrific news from Manchester! Our thoughts are with our British friends. United we stand," German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a tweet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her "sorrow and horror" over the bomb attack in Manchester, vowing that Germany will stand by Britain in the fight against terror.

"This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side," she said in a statement.

It is the second time this year the landmark has been illuminated with blue, red and white, after it was similarly illuminated in solidarity with London following the Westminster terrorist attack.

Tel Aviv: Municipality

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc Group HQ

#ADNOC HQ displays the #British Union Jack in solidarity with the victims of Manchester attack pic.twitter.com/uWatIQachL — AdnocGroup (@AdnocGroup) May 23, 2017

Paris: Eiffel Tower

Paris is to turn out the lights on the Eiffel Tower from midnight in memory of the victims, announces mayor Anne Hidalgo.

"By targeting Manchester the terrorists wanted to strike our common values: our unbending attachment to democracy, freedom, humanism and living together. Faced with this blind and persistent threat, cities must have a united front."

London: Kingsbury Mandir

#WeStandTogether against terror. #KingsburyMandir lit up in Union Jack colours tonight ���� Praying for those affected by #ManchesterAttackspic.twitter.com/hIUkfij2Jc — Swaminarayan Mandir (@SGadiLondon) May 23, 2017

