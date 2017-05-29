World’s most expensive footballer Paul Pogba says Mecca 'most beautiful thing I've seen' on visit to holy city

Manchester United football player Paul Pogba is on pilgrimage to the holy Muslim city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

In a picture uploaded to Instagram on Sunday and shared with his 15.3m followers, Pogba can be seen wearing white clothes which symbolise purity.

His face is turned away from the camera as he gazes at al Kaaba, the black structure at the centre of Mecca’s Grand Mosque which Muslims face towards when they pray.

The sight was the "most beautiful thing I've seen in my life," he wrote in the accompanying caption.





The footballer also posted a short video of himself at the mosque wishing everyone a happy Ramadan after the month of fasting began on Saturday.

The 24-year-old broke the world record for the most expensive transfer fee in 2016, when Manchester United reportedly paid Italian club Juventus £89m.

Last week Pogba scored the opening goal in Man U’s Europa League 2-0 victory over Ajax in the tournament final in Sweden.

On Saturday, he posted a video in which he twirled a suitcase around on its wheels, saying he was “on my way to go say thank you for this season.”





Muslims are expected to perform Hajj - the pilgrimage to Mecca during certain months of the year - at least once in their lifetimes.

It is believed Pogba has already completed Hajj to the holiest city in Islam, believed to be the birthplace of the Prophet Mohammed. The footballer's trip this week is Umrah, or a non-compulsory visit.