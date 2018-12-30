Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule

If you've subscribed to the WWE Network – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.

Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.


It's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 12, 2019

Where: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

  • NXT UK Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

(More TBA)

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 26, 2019

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

  • NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black
  • NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs Bianca Belair

(More TBA)

Royal Rumble 2019

Brand: Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live

When: Sunday, January 27, 2019

Where: Chase Field Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman
  • WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs TBC vs TBC vs TBC
  • Men's Royal Rumble Match
  • Women's Royal Rumble Match

(TBA)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, February 17, 2019

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

How To Watch: PPV and WWE Network

Match Card TBA

WWE Fastlane 2019

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, March 10, 2019

Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

How To Watch: PPV and WWE Network

Match Card:

(TBA)

NXT TakeOver

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, April 6, 2019

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

(TBA)

WrestleMania 35

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, April 7, 2019

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

(TBA)

SummerSlam 2019

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, August 11, 2019

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

(TBA)

Survivor Series 2019

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, November 24, 2019

Where: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

(TBA)

