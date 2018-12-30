Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule

If you've subscribed to the WWE Network – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.
Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.
It's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.
NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
Brand: NXT
When: Saturday, January 12, 2019
Where: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive
Match Card:
- NXT UK Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm
(More TBA)
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Brand: NXT
When: Saturday, January 26, 2019
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive
Match Card:
- NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black
- NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs Bianca Belair
(More TBA)
Royal Rumble 2019
Brand: Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live
When: Sunday, January 27, 2019
Where: Chase Field Phoenix, Arizona
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
- WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs TBC vs TBC vs TBC
- Men's Royal Rumble Match
- Women's Royal Rumble Match
(TBA)
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, February 17, 2019
Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
How To Watch: PPV and WWE Network
Match Card TBA
WWE Fastlane 2019
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, March 10, 2019
Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
How To Watch: PPV and WWE Network
Match Card:
(TBA)
NXT TakeOver
Brand: NXT
When: Saturday, April 6, 2019
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive
Match Card:
(TBA)
WrestleMania 35
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, April 7, 2019
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
(TBA)
SummerSlam 2019
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, August 11, 2019
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
(TBA)
Survivor Series 2019
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, November 24, 2019
Where: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
(TBA)
