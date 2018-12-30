Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule

From Digital Spy

If you've subscribed to the WWE Network – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.

Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.





It's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

Photo credit: WWE More

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 12, 2019

Where: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:



NXT UK Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

(More TBA)

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Photo credit: WWE More

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 26, 2019

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black



Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs Bianca Belair

(More TBA)

Photo credit: WWE More

Brand: Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live

When: Sunday, January 27, 2019

Where: Chase Field Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs TBC vs TBC vs TBC

Buddy Murphy (c) vs TBC vs TBC vs TBC Men's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Royal Rumble Match



(TBA)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

Photo credit: WWE More