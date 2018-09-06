What on Earth could live in a salt water lake on Mars? An expert explains

Tantalising new evidence has suggested that there may be a salty lake below a glacier on Mars. While brine at freezing temperatures does not sound like the most hospitable of environments, it is difficult to resist pondering whether organic life could survive – or even make some kind of living – there.

But what sort of life form could it be? As Mars was once a far more watery place, it may indeed be harbouring some ancient life form – either fossilised or alive. It is also possible that microbes from Earth have accidentally contaminated the planet during past space exploration missions, and not implausible that they now reside in the lake.

We are unlikely to find bigger animals in the lake though. There are some insects, fish and other organisms on Earth that are capable of life at subzero temperatures. Mars, however, lacks the food webs needed to sustain higher organisms. By contrast, many microorganisms are capable of inhabiting hostile environments even when no other organisms are present.

We know from research on Earth that many microbes can survive in brine. One recent study revealed that communities of such “halophilic microbes”, organisms adapted to live at high salt levels, are diverse and rich in biomass – even when saturated with sodium chloride (table salt).

wikipedia , CC BY-SA More

Many terrestrial halophiles are tough – highly tolerant of ultraviolet light and low temperatures. Some are capable of cellular breathing in the absence of oxygen. Certain halophilic microbes – including the fungus Aspergillus penicillioides, the bacterium Halanaerobium and methane-producing organisms known as archaea – may be able to survive in a martian brine.

Low temperature

The main barrier to life is likely to be the prohibitively low temperature (about -70ºC). Yet the temperatures experienced on Mars are actually less cold than those used in freezers on Earth to preserve microbial cells or other biological material in a dormant yet viable condition (-70ºC to -80ºC). What’s more, some salts can actually prevent brines from freezing even at temperatures as low as those expected in the martian lake. It is therefore beyond doubt that some microbial systems could be preserved (and probably survive) on Mars.

Indeed, we know that microbes can survive long periods in a dormant condition – even without liquid water. We are still not sure how long, but probably thousands of years and maybe much longer. Plants and animals such as roundworms – which are more vulnerable to damage than some microbes – have been revived from permafrost after remaining frozen for about 30,000 to 42,000 years on Earth.

Microbes have also been recovered from fluids inside ancient salt crystals. And fossilised cells of some of the first life on Earth have been preserved in ancient rocks – including those associated with salts.

Types of salt

What is more tricky to demonstrate is that cells can be active under martian conditions. Liquid water is essential for microbial function, and bodies of water on Earth that support populations of cells can vary enormously in scale – from oceans or lakes to thin films of water molecules invisible to the naked eye.

Salt helps determine whether microbial activity can take place in the water. The proportion of water molecules within a solution is the called the relative molar fraction of water – also referred to as “water activity”. This parameter can dictate whether life is plausible at a specific location and time. All microorganisms have an optimum value for water activity, and a minimum value at which their metabolic activity stops (this varies greatly, depending on the microbe and environmental conditions).

Story Continues